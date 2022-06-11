Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe

Fringe binge
She saw herself as a stormtrooper
And shot off her mouth, this Nupur
But when she turned frisky
Her party found it risky
And dismissed her as an interloper.
Several Muslims were arrested from across the state after they took to the streets in large numbers, and turned violent, in several towns in Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers. They were protesting the objectionable remarks on Prophet Mohammed by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
