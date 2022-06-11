Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe

Fringe binge

She saw herself as a stormtrooper

And shot off her mouth, this Nupur

But when she turned frisky

Her party found it risky

And dismissed her as an interloper.

Several Muslims were arrested from across the state after they took to the streets in large numbers, and turned violent, in several towns in Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers. They were protesting the objectionable remarks on Prophet Mohammed by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

