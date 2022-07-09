Whackyverse | Mahua turns sniper as trollers get hyper

Mahua is a flower, mahua is a drink.

'Gods love both' -- it isn't a new think.

When her trolls get hyper,

She turns into a sniper

This Mahua as MP sure raises a stink.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who has been facing flak from the BJP over her recent controversial comments on Goddess Kali, has asserted that the saffron party is not the custodian of Hindu deities and it shouldn't teach Bengalis how to worship the goddess.

Read more