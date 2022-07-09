Mahua is a flower, mahua is a drink.
'Gods love both' -- it isn't a new think.
When her trolls get hyper,
She turns into a sniper
This Mahua as MP sure raises a stink.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who has been facing flak from the BJP over her recent controversial comments on Goddess Kali, has asserted that the saffron party is not the custodian of Hindu deities and it shouldn't teach Bengalis how to worship the goddess.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Whackyverse | Mahua turns sniper as trollers get hyper
Raaj Kumar was a versatile genius
Five fun forgotten games
‘Shape of You’ goes Carnatic one more time
Bengaluru girl designs sets for Hollywood
From Indira to JFK: World leaders who were assassinated
Kerala: Contest to find Malayalam word for transgender
Dog ate license: Unusual excuses for traffic violations