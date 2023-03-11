Whackyverse | Plane truth

Plane truth

When they drink too much whiskey

They doze off muttering 'Arey iski...'

What happens who knows,

The bladder just overflows

Sitting anywhere near them is risky

A drunk Indian student allegedly urinated while asleep and soiled a male co-passenger on an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi, prompting police to register a case following a complaint from the airline, officials said on Sunday.

