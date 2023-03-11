Whackyverse | Plane truth

Whackyverse | Plane truth

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 11 2023, 06:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 06:05 ist

Plane truth

When they drink too much whiskey

They doze off muttering 'Arey iski...'

What happens who knows,

The bladder just overflows

Sitting anywhere near them is risky

A drunk Indian student allegedly urinated while asleep and soiled a male co-passenger on an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi, prompting police to register a case following a complaint from the airline, officials said on Sunday.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Urinating in public
airplane

Related videos

What's Brewing

Whackyverse | Plane truth

Whackyverse | Plane truth

Black is back, now as a summer shade

Black is back, now as a summer shade

Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity

Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity

In a first since 1961, the Oscars carpet won't be red

In a first since 1961, the Oscars carpet won't be red

'Kim Kardashian of cats': Gacek draws people to Poland

'Kim Kardashian of cats': Gacek draws people to Poland

Man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar

Man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar

SRK's action scene from 'Jawan' leaked, fans go berserk

SRK's action scene from 'Jawan' leaked, fans go berserk

 