Whackyverse | Poll dance

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • May 06 2023, 06:55 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 06:55 ist

Big guns are in town, the latest in Bisht, 

The laugh and cry, they dance and twist, 

With each big bhashan

They offer a magic potion

Hear them out for fun, don't be a nihilist
 

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

What's Brewing

The unwelcome seaweed monster

From crop raids to hot springs

Essential playlist of Gordon Lightfoot

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

 