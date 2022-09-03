Whackyverse | 'Rao' your boat

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 03 2022, 06:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 06:45 ist

They're good friends -- Nitish and KCR,

But they also try to outsmart each other.

When they get Modi out,

They want no one in doubt.

Seo each is saying, "

I am India's future czar."

