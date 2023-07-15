Whackyverse | Red alert

Whackyverse | Red alert

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 15 2023, 06:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 06:43 ist
Credit: DH Illustration

Yes, tomato is yum and delicious 
Like petrol and LPG, it's precious. 
Too expensive to buy? 
Then puree you must try.
And it is time to be extra judicious.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tomato
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent

AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent

DKS inspects progress of underground metro stations  

DKS inspects progress of underground metro stations  

Macron's gift to Modi pays tribute to Indian soldiers

Macron's gift to Modi pays tribute to Indian soldiers

Chandrayaan-3 backed by different space agencies

Chandrayaan-3 backed by different space agencies

PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar to Macron

PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar to Macron

Missing children cases rising in Karnataka

Missing children cases rising in Karnataka

 