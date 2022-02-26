Whackyverse | Who dares to fight Putin?

Whackyverse | Who dares to fight Putin?

DHNS
DHNS,
  Feb 26 2022, 08:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 08:19 ist

Caring and Daring,

Why Ukraine, why you cryin'?

Nato so caring, Biden so daring

Putin there, don't you dare.

One foot in, he didn't care

Rush in, he cried, Russians!

 

It has been a long time since the threat of using nuclear weapons has been brandished so openly by a world leader, but Vladimir Putin has just done it, warning in a speech that he has the weapons available if anyone dares to use military means to try to stop Russia's takeover of Ukraine.

