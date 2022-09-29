What are the functions of the new Chief of Defence Staff of India?

The Government of India on Wednesday announced the appointment of Army Commander Lt General Anil Chauhan as India’s new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

The post of CDS had been vacant since 2021 after the demise of General Bipin Rawat, the first Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, in a helicopter crash.

According to the Press Information Bureau, the functions of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) are as follows:

* The CDS will function as the secretary of the Ministry of Defence and head the Department of Military Affairs.

* CDS will be the principal military advisor to the defence minister on all the tri-service matters as well as administer the Tri-Service organisations, agencies and commands.

* Along with being a member of the Defence Acquisition Council that is chaired by Raksha Mantri, the CDS will also function as the permanent chairman of the chief of staff committee.

* The CDS will assume responsibility as the military advisor to the nuclear command authority.

* It will be the function of the CDS to bring about jointness in operation, logistics, transport, training, support services, communications, repairs and maintenance, etc of the Three Services as well as ensure that the infrastructure is optimally used among all services.

*The CDS will be responsible to implement the five-year defence acquisition plan and two-year roll-on annual acquisition plans, as a follow up of the integrated capability development plan.

* The CDS will assign inter-services prioritisation to capital acquisition proposals based on the anticipated budget.

* Finally, the CDS will also be responsible for bringing reforms in functioning of three-services and improving combat capabilities of the armed forces while ensuring wasteful expenditures are reduced.