What can you do to kill time during 'Janta Curfew'?

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed four lives in India so far, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Indians from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to impose a 'Janta Curfew' on themselves. Since PM Modi's address to the nation on Friday, netizens have been debating the pros and cons of the 'Janta curfew'. The move comes at a time when 'social distancing' is being suggested by authorities as a way to protect yourself from COVID-19.

While some have welcomed the idea and pledged to maintain a curfew, some are grumbling at the prospect of having to stay at home on a holiday. It's a Sunday, and even if one cannot go out, there are other avenues to kill the time.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Do laundry, clean your home

Chores can be a pain but we have an overload of time right now. Get your laundry out of the way and get home cleaning done. For those who are interested, some gardening maybe?

A game of cards and carrom?

When was the last time you played a game of cards? When was the last time the queen ruled the carrom board? This Sunday, bring out the forgotten indoor games. Dust them off and embark on a journey where the dice will decide one's fate in Ludo, or the Ace will trump the opponent. Well, playing a FIFA game on a PC or a gaming system is also an option, since football has come to a halt. And if you have a table tennis board at home, sweat it out.

Family time

We live in a time when lives are fast and human interactions are sparse. Social media is always present as an escape to virtual reality. Why not spend time with family, sans restaurant outings, amusement parks or movie theatres? Staying at home gives the perfect opportunity to spend time with family without distractions. After all, home is where the heart is, right?

A delicious dish

Sundays and delicious foods are related to each other. For those who can cook, this is a perfect opportunity to test your culinary skills and try something new. Those who cannot, well, you have an entire day to learn.

Watch a movie, read a book

Have an account with an online streaming platform? Check. Have data at your disposal? Check. Have a movie playlist that hasn't been touched due to a lack of time? Sunday is the chance to clear that list, or maybe reduce it at least. Or read a book, immersing yourself in a labyrinth of words and imagination.

Any of these ideas may work for you or you could just try something new that you haven't tried before. In the end, what matters is a day well spent that gives you joy. So, are you ready for Sunday?