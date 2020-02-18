What harm is a God's image in a train for its successful initiation, questions Piyush Goyal

While the faithful can offer namaaz on trains, what harm is a Lord Shiva photo set up by some devout employees for the successful inaugural run of a train, questioned railways minister Piyush Goyal.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Kashi-Mahakal Express on Sunday, a row erupted over “reservation of a berth for Lord Shiva” in B5 coach. Berth no 64 was elaborately decorated with photo frames of Hindu gods with a temple image too supposedly drawn.

Reacting to news reports that the railways has reserved a berth for the deity, AIMIM’s Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi has on Monday tweeted an image of the preamble of the constitution tagging the PMO’s twitter handle.

The Union Railways Minister who was in Hyderabad on Tuesday to remotely inaugurate several projects in the two Telugu states, responded.

“The inaugural run on Sunday was not for the public. Some employees have put up some photos of Lord Shiva according to their religious beliefs. What problem can anyone have when there are no passengers on the train,” Goyal questioned.

“I too set up Lord Ganesh, Sai Baba, and Lord Ram photos for worship when I am travelling by train. Some people also do namaaz in trains; they were never stopped,” the minister further said.

The railways too has in the meanwhile clarified the shrine as only temporary, for the initiation.

The train connecting three jyotirlingas Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain, Omkareshwar near Indore and Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi, would begin its commercial regular run from February 20.

“No train has ever been reserved or in future will be reserved on the basis of religion,” the minister stated, while he came down heavily on Owaisi.

“People do not believe in Owaisi’s tweets. 99 percent of his talk is baseless, intended to create rift in the society. He should make himself aware of the facts and stop misleading people,” Goyal commented on Owaisi’s tweet.

The minister also hoped that “wiser counsel would prevail” (on the Telangana government), which he labeled as acting on behalf of Owaisi, and it would retract on its opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Since CAA is now a law of the land, no state cannot oppose it. They must implement the national law, the union minister stated.