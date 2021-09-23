What India has done, no other country could do: Supreme Court on Covid-19 management

The Supreme Court on Thursday said what India has done, no other country could do, as despite having large population, it has done exceptionally well on management of Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna heaped praise on the Centre for steps taken, including Rs 50,000 ex gratia assistance to kin of Covid-19 deceased.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, informed the court about the guidelines prepared for ex gratia payment as well as issuance of death certificates and grievance redressal in this regard.

"To ensure uniformity, we have decided that the states from SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) will give Rs 50,000 to the kin of the deceased who died due to Covid," he said.

"We cannot repair the loss, but we can do something," he submitted.

Also read: Mandaviya releases guidelines on treatment of sequelae of Covid-19

Mehta also clarified that families of those who died by suicide within 30 days of being detected Covid positive, will also be eligible for financial help under the Disaster Management Act.

"We are very happy. This will bring solace to a lot of people.... it will wipe the tears of many," the bench said.

"We are happy that something is being done to wipe out tears of the person who suffered. We have to take judicial notice of the fact that what India has done, no other country could do," the bench added.

The court also pointed out, given the size of the population, vaccine expenses, economic situation, and the adverse circumstances, the government took exemplary steps.

Mehta, for his part, said India, as a nation, responded well.

As many as 282 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities in the country due to Covid-19 to 4.46 lakh.

The top court reserved its order for October 4 on the guidelines prepared in line with June 30 judgment which came on PILs filed by advocates Gaurav Kumar Bansal and Reepak Kansal for payment of Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia amount to the Covid victims' families.

Check out latest videos from DH: