What is the Central Vista Project?

The Central government's ambitious Central Vista project proposes to renovate and redevelop 86 acres of land in Lutyens’ Delhi, which has landmark structures including Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block and South Block, Shastri Bhavan, India Gate and Udyog Bhavan.

The project envisages constructing a new triangular Parliament building, a common secretariat for central government offices, along with the Prime Minister's office and residence, Special Protection Group building and Vice-President Enclave.

Revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, is also part of the project.

Redevelopment of Central Vista is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development announced the project on September 13, 2019.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which is executing the project, has revised the estimated cost from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore.

According to the government, the existing buildings in Central Vista are very old and not earthquake-resistant. At present, 53 ministries' offices are housed in number of buildings. But these building are not sufficient to accommodate all offices due to expansion of activities of the ministries. Many government building in the Central Vista will be demolished.

The project proposes to build common central secretariat that will house all the ministries in 10 buildings within an integrated complex marked with underground transit connectivity.

Expressing the need for urgent completion of the project, the government also said that the new Parliament will symbolise the 75th Independence Day of the country in 2022, as well as the Global G20 Summit to be hosted by India in the same year.

On December 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the building new Parliament building after the SC permitted the Centre to go ahead with this function but not undertake any act of construction or demolition at the project site till pronouncement of judgment.

The new Parliament building, with the capacity to seat between 900 and 1,200 MPs will be built at a cost of around Rs 900 crore.