What kind of content can TVs air under 'national interest mandate'?

As per the new guidelines issued on Wednesday, Indian television channels will have to "comply with" the Union government's "general advisory" from time to time for "telecast of content in the national interest" and air programs on themes of "national importance and of social relevance" for at least 30 minutes every day.

The 'Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India 2022' has been updated after a gap of 11 years.

Under the section 'Obligation of Public Service Broadcasting', the government has mentioned that airwaves are "public property" and hence “need to be used in the best interest of the society”.

Although, the Centre has not specified what exactly classifies as ‘national interest content’, it has mentioned some themes in its order.

The guidelines have identified the following eight areas:

- Education and spread of literacy

- Agriculture and rural development

- Health and family welfare

- Science and technology

- Welfare of women

- Welfare of the weaker sections of society

- Protection of environment and of cultural heritage

- National integration

A company or Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) that has permission to run a channel will have to undertake public service broadcasting on the above-mentioned themes. The new guidelines exempt channels like sports channels where it is not feasible.

The Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking Satellite Television was first put into place in 2005 and revised in 2011. The new amendments come 11 years after that.

Earlier in 2008, TRAI suggested against public service broadcasting. In its argument, it said, “India’s Private Broadcasters are mature enough and well aware of their responsibilities towards public service broadcasting and programming. Therefore, there is no merit in the argument that only by allowing Union Government / State Government and their organs into the broadcasting sector will this sector see enough public service broadcasting.”