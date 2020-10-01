What Mahatma Gandhi said in his anti-untouchability campaign letter

India is celebrating the 152nd birth anniversary of 'Father of the Nation' Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi but did you know that Gandhi’s anti-untouchability campaign letter, which is about 88 years old, was auctioned online earlier this year?

It is well known that M K Gandhi, back in his days, was vocal about atrocities faced by the lower caste people in the country. In 1932, Gandhi founded the Harijan Sevak Sangh as part of his efforts to eradicate the concept of 'untouchability' from India's caste system. He put his close friend, the pioneering industrialist Ghanshyam Das Birla, in charge of the organisation.

In that same year, Gandhi had written a letter regarding raising funds for the Sangh. The letter was auctioned online by Boston-based RR Auction and was sold at over $15,000.

The one-page handwritten letter is signed "M. K. Gandhi," and dated October 9, 1932.

The letter read, “Dear friends, I thank you for your letter of sympathy. The funds can be sent to the anti-untouchability association formed under the chairmanship by Sjt. G. D. Birla for the furtherance of its subjects”.

The group's noble efforts have helped the depressed classes to access public places such as temples, schools, roads, and water resources that were previously available only to those of privilege, the letter added.

Additional highlights from the sale included Gandhi's signature with a fountain pen, "M. K. Gandhi," on an off-white slip of paper.

(With PTI inputs)