What the BJP national executive meet in Hyderabad means for the party

The month of May saw all the three main figures in the BJP – party chief J P Nadda, home minister Amit Shah and then prime minister Narendra Modi – visit Telangana, each individual visit separated by a week to fortnight gap.

While the state saffron party unit is already ecstatic with the momentum these tours offered to the leaders and cadres, now the BJP leadership has selected Hyderabad as the venue for its two-day national executive meet.

The brainstorming session on July 2-3 would first focus on the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat towards the end of this year and is later expected to draw a strategy for the general elections to be held within two years from now.

In between these two events falls the Telangana assembly election – due in December 2023, which the BJP leadership has announced “would usher in a change for the state's people vexed by the Kalvakuntla family led corrupt rule.”

“(The kind of dedicated work you are doing and the recent victories) indicate that the formation of BJP government is certain in Telangana,” Modi told his party men last week in Hyderabad, when he came for an event at the Indian School of Business.

The BJP's Telangana assembly tally which fell from five to one in 2018, improved to three MLAs, while several Congress legislators jumped to the TRS side.

The apprehension in the opposition camps – both the Congress and the BJP – is that Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao could go for early polls, like he did last time.

And the BJP seems to be ahead in that preparation, with its Telangana unit chief already completing two phases of his Praja-sangrama padayatra in the state.

Bandi Sanjay's first phase foot-march in September covering north Telangana constituencies was followed by the party's Huzurabad by-poll victory in November, which has unnerved the ruling TRS especially after the Dubbaka defeat a year before.

Since losing his party held seats to the BJP, KCR has turned caustic in his attacks on the saffron party and the Centre, making none other than PM Modi his prime target.

While KCR's constant barbs at Modi-BJP raised the political heat, the BJP leadership too is reacting strongly.

Nadda accused the TRS of being involved in massive corruption naming the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, and Shah charged that KCR is turning Telangana into West Bengal, in reference to the reported attacks on BJP workers in the state.

Both leaders attended Bandi's south Telangana padayatra that concluded in mid-May.

“The national executive meeting at Hyderabad establishes the party's leadership's seriousness about winning in the state. It would offer great confidence to the cadre and helps further highlight TRS misrule,” a senior leader told DH.