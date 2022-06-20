What we know about Abbas, PM Modi’s childhood friend

In the blog post that Prime Minister Modi penned on June 18 -- on the occasion of his mother’s 100th birthday -- he recalled his yesteryears and his friendship with Abbas, who his family had taken in after Abbas' father's death. Ever since the post came out, netizens have been curious to know more about him and #Abbas has been trending on Twitter.

PM Modi’s blog, titled ‘Mother’, reads: “A close friend of my father used to stay in a nearby village. After his untimely death, my father brought his friend’s son, Abbas, to our home. He stayed with us and completed his studies. Mother was as affectionate and caring towards Abbas just like she did for all of us siblings. Every year on Eid, she used to prepare his favourite dishes.”

Journalist Deepal Trivedi later posted a picture of a man she claimed to be Abbas who now lives in Australia with his son.

This is #Abbas Bhai, whom PM @narendramodi mentioned in his blog today. Abbasbhai has retired from Gujarat govt s food and civil supplies department and lives in #Sidney #Australia with his family. PM Modi recalled him in his blog that he wrote on his mother's 100th birthday. pic.twitter.com/ur60eiphkw — Deepal.‏‎‎Trivedi #Vo! (@DeepalTrevedie) June 18, 2022

Speaking to Indian Express, PM Modi’s brother Pankajbhai recalls Abbas as a “noble man” from Mehsana’s Kesimpa village as “a family member”. Now 64 and retired from Gujarat government, he lives in Sydney with his younger son. The family recalls Abbas fondly and Modi’s elder brother, Somabhai, adds that he lived with them for two years.

Ever since PM Modi’s blog was released, twitterati have taken great interest in Abbas’ whereabouts and identity. #Abbas was quick to start trending on Twitter as movie ideas were offered. Some said PM Modi mentioning a Muslim friend was strategic and the timing was not coincidental, referring to the Nupur Sharma Prophet Row.

Journalist Man Aman Singh Chhina tweeted “Thanks to Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia for bringing Abbas’s memories back.”

Thanks to Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia for bringing Abbas’s memories back.

Hope he survived Gujarat riots. https://t.co/0XyiDCN4fy — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) June 18, 2022

Actor Akshay Kumar, who has recently been under attack for starring in movies that align with the nationalist agenda, was also brought into Twitter’s humorous crossfire as users proposed him as the protagonist in Abbas’ biopic.