What's on menu at the banquet dinner for US President Donald Trump?

US President Donald Trump is currently on his first official visit to India, along with his wife US First Lady Menalia Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and host of dignitaries. The PM Narendra Modi-led government is leaving no stone unturned to wrap the entire affair with glitz, glamour and pomp. On the first day of his visit, the US President visited Ahmedabad where he delivered a speech at the jam-packed Motera Stadium and later went to Agra to see the Taj Mahal.

On February 25, he is supposed to attend a lavish dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. And since it is the US President, the Rashtrapati Bhavan in-house chefs are looking to present him with all the delicious dishes that they can conjure, as Hindustan Times reported.

According to the report, the chefs will present a fusion of the Indian cuisines and the American delicacies. Donald Trump is known to be fond of meatloaf, steak with ketchup and McDonald’s burgers. But since beef cannot be served, the chefs are cooking up an alternative that goes by the name of raan ali-shana. It is a dish for which goat legs have to marinated for 12 hours and grilled.

As per the report, the guests will be served fish tikkas on which Cajun spice will be sprinkled. The signature dish of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Dal Raisina will also be served. Other dishes on the menu are:

An amuse-bouche made from orange, aloo tikki with palak papdi, lemon coriander shorba, dum guchi matar, followed by dum gosht biryani and deg ki biryani for the vegetarians.

In the dessert menu, there will be Malpua with rabri, hazelnut apple pie, and vanilla ice cream topped with salty caramel sauce.

Around 100 guests will attend the exotic dinner that is expected to last for 90 minutes as the US President will leave for the US at 10 pm on Tuesday.

The report also mentions that the Indian Navy band will play popular numbers throughout the dinner and an Indian classical pianist is scheduled to play after the dinner.

President Ram Nath Kovind will receive Donald Trump outside Durbar Hall. They will sit at the North Drawing Room for talks before dinner. President Kovind will reportedly gift Trump a replica of Taj Mahal and a Kashmiri carpet.