WhatsApp obtaining trick consent for new user policy, says Centre

The Centre has filed a fresh affidavit and told the Delhi High Court that messaging application WhatsApp is engaging in anti-user practices by obtaining "trick consent" for its new, contentious privacy policy.
The WhatsApp-Centre row began on May 26, when the messaging giant moved the Delhi High Court over the Centre's new social media rules, contending that the rules would spell an end for user privacy. The US-based company has since submitted details of its grievance redressal officer as per the new rules' norms.
