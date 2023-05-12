Wheat output expected to surpass estimate of 112.18 million tonne this year: Govt

Wheat output expected to surpass govt estimate this yr

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 12 2023, 08:38 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 08:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Amidst inclement weather affecting wheat quality in some parts, India's wheat production is expected to surpass the government's estimate of record 112.18 million tonnes in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June) on a likely jump in crop yields in major growing states. 

The previous record in wheat production was 109.59 million tonnes in 2020-21 crop year. 

The  government in its second estimate released in February projected wheat output at 112.18 million tonnes for the 2022-23 crop year. 

 The wheat production is likely to surpass the estimate of 112.18 million tonne on account of better crop yields. The crop yields have improved in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, said an official in the Ministry of Agriculture. 

The yields have improved on account of climate resistance wheat varieties, which the government has been promoting in the last five years, he added.

The official too admitted that unseasonal rains in March and April  have caused damage to the crop in some parts of the wheat-growing states leading to quality loss.

