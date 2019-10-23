When Abhijit Banerjee met Narendra Modi

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 23 2019, 07:49am ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2019, 08:02am ist

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. 

Banerjee has criticized the current economic slowdown by calling it to be on shaky grounds. Striking a note of caution on recent moves of government such as corporate tax cut, he said, "I think Mr. Modi has more faith in the corporate sector than I do. The recent tax cuts show that someone in the administration believes that you have to give the corporate sector lots of money to get growth. I do not believe that."

Banerjee's criticism of the economic slowdown was not well received by the ruling party. Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal dubbed Banerjee's thinking 'totally left-leaning' and said that the country had rejected his thinking, referring to his association with Congress' Lok Sabha manifesto highlight scheme 'NYAY'.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
economic slowdown
Narendra Modi
Abhijit Banerjee
Piyush Goyal
corporate tax rate
Cartoon
Comments (+)
 