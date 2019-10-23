When Abhijit Banerjee met Narendra Modi

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Banerjee has criticized the current economic slowdown by calling it to be on shaky grounds. Striking a note of caution on recent moves of government such as corporate tax cut, he said, "I think Mr. Modi has more faith in the corporate sector than I do. The recent tax cuts show that someone in the administration believes that you have to give the corporate sector lots of money to get growth. I do not believe that."

Banerjee's criticism of the economic slowdown was not well received by the ruling party. Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal dubbed Banerjee's thinking 'totally left-leaning' and said that the country had rejected his thinking, referring to his association with Congress' Lok Sabha manifesto highlight scheme 'NYAY'.