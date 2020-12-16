When Harish Salve could not join Supreme Court hearing on farmers' protests

Senior advocate Harish Salve on Wednesday apparently faced difficulty in joining the hearing before the Supreme Court in petitions related to blockade of Delhi borders by the aggrieved farmers.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, repeatedly submitted before a bench presided over by the Chief Justice S A Bobde that Salve had sent him texts to make a request on his behalf to allow him to join the proceedings.

He said that the court master informed that there is no intimation about his appearance in the matter, and he has no case in the court of the Chief Justice.

"We will allow if Salve has a case. There is no case of Salve before us," the CJI said.

Mehta insisted that Salve wanted to put across some important legal points.

"It isn't that we don't want to hear Salve but he doesn't have any case before us. And if we entertain something like this, we get long representations from other lawyers," the Chief Justice said.

Towards the end of the hearing, the Chief Justice, however, told Mehta to inform Salve to appear before the court on Thursday to participate in the proceedings.