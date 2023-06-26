When Modi lauded Obama’s words as ‘touching and inspiring’

Barack Obama may have now found himself at the receiving end of the BJP’s vitriol, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, at a time, hailed the then United States president’s words as “touching and inspiring”.

“Dear Barack Obama your words are touching and inspiring,” Modi had tweeted on April 16, 2015, along with the link to an article that Obama had written about the Indian prime minister in Time magazine.

The article – titled 'India’s Reformer-in-Chief' – profiled Modi, who had taken the helm of the central government less than a year ago. The magazine had selected Modi as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

When Modi was on a state visit to Washington DC last week, Obama stressed in an interview the need for protection of the rights of minorities in India. The former US president said had he met Modi, he would have told him that India could at some point start pulling apart if the rights of the minorities were not protected.

Obama’s comment followed a letter, which as many as 75 Democrat Senators and Representatives wrote to President Joe Biden, urging him to convey to Modi the concerns in the US over reports of an alleged rise in religious intolerance, human rights violations and shrinking freedom of the press in India. At least six US lawmakers also boycottedModi’s address to a joint sitting of the US Congress – alleging repression of religious minorities.

Modi did not directly respond to Obama, but the former US president did draw flak from the BJP’s leaders, including Union ministers Nirmala Sitaraman and Rajnath Singh and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma.

There were, however, days when Modi and Obama put on public display great bonhomie between themselves. Though Modi was once denied a visa by the US government for his alleged role in the 2002 riots in Gujarat, it was Obama who in September 2014 hosted him during his first visit to Washington DC as prime minister of India. Modi in turn had Obama coming to New Delhi as the chief guest for the Republic Day ceremony in 2015.

The year 2016 saw Obama again hosting Modi in Washington DC, not once, but twice. And, it was during his second visit that year, Modi had first addressed the US Congress.