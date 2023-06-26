When ‘Narendra’ lauded words of friend ‘Barack’ as ‘touching and inspiring’

Barack Obama may have now found himself at the receiving end of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s vitriol, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi, himself, had once gone on Twitter to hail the then United States president’s words as “touching and inspiring”.

“Dear Barack Obama your words are touching and inspiring,” Modi had tweeted on April 16, 2015, along with the link to an article that the 44th president of the US had written about the prime minister of India in Time, a magazine published from New York. The article – titled “India’s Reformer-in-Chief” – profiled Modi, who had taken the helm of the government in New Delhi less than a year ago. The magazine had selected Modi as one of the 100 most influential people of the world and invited Obama to write about him.

The article had traced Modi’s journey from helping his father sell tea to support their family to being the leader of the world’s largest democracy. Obama had written that Modi’s life story – from poverty to prime minister – reflected the dynamism and potential of the rise of India.

Also Read | How many Muslim countries have you ‘bombed’? Rajnath asks Obama

Eight years later, when Modi was on a state visit to Washington DC last week, Obama, who left the White House in 2017 after two terms, stressed the need for the protection of the rights of minorities in India. The former US president said in an interview with Christiane Amanpour of CNN that had he met Modi, he would have told him that India could at some point start pulling apart if the rights of the minorities were not protected.

He suggested that the issue of protection of minority Muslims in Hindu-majority India was worth mentioning if an American president had a meeting with an Indian prime minister.

Obama’s comment followed a letter, which as many as 75 Democrat Senators and Representatives wrote to President Joe Biden, urging him to convey to his guest the concerns in the US over reports of an alleged rise in religious intolerance, human rights violations and shrinking freedom of the press in India. At least six US lawmakers also boycotted the prime minister’s address to a joint sitting of the US Congress – alleging repression of religious minorities during his tenure at the top office in New Delhi.

Modi did not directly respond to Obama, but the former US president did draw flak from the ruling BJP’s leaders in India, including heavyweights like union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma.

Sitharaman and Singh sought to turn the table on Obama by referring to the military interventions by the US in several Muslim-majority nations during the Nobel Peace Prize-winning American President’s tenure at the White House from 2009 to 2017. Sharma, on the other hand, mentioned Obama’s middle name, Hussain, apparently to refer to his grandfather’s faith in Islam – a religion, which the former US president, himself, did not practise.

This tirade by the BJP was a far cry from the days when Modi and Obama had put on public display the bonhomie between themselves.

Though Modi had once been denied a visa by the US government for his alleged role in the 2002 riots in Gujarat, Obama had in September 2014 rolled out the red carpet for him during his first visit to Washington DC as the prime minister of India.

Modi had in turn hosted Obama as the chief guest for the Republic Day ceremony in New Delhi in January 2015. The two leaders had displayed picture-perfect camaraderie during a “Chai pe Charcha” and a stroll on the lawns of the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Modi had addressed Obama as “My friend, Barack” during a media interaction, while the US president had asked the prime minister how he could manage despite getting even lesser sleep than him.

The 2016 had seen Obama again hosting Modi in Washington DC, not once, but twice. The prime minister had addressed the US Congress for the first time during the second visit in June of that year.

He did it again last week.

Obama, however, had been sending out veiled messages to Modi, subtly underlining the importance of preserving democratic values.

“The peace we seek in the world begins in human hearts. And it finds its glorious expression when we look beyond any differences in religion or tribe, and rejoice in the beauty of every soul,” he had said while delivering a speech at the Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi during his visit to India in January 2015. “And nowhere is that more important than India. Nowhere it is going to be more necessary for that foundational value to be upheld. India will succeed so long as it is not splintered along the lines of religious faith – so long as it's not splintered along any lines – and is unified as one nation.”

“And,” he had added, “it’s when all Indians, whatever your faith, go to the movies and applaud actors like Shah Rukh Khan. And when you celebrate athletes like Milkha Singh or Mary Kom.”

He had however also acknowledged inequalities in the US.

Just days after returning from New Delhi, the US president had said in Washington DC that religious intolerance in India would have shocked Mahatma Gandhi.

“Michelle and I returned from India – an incredible, beautiful country, full of magnificent diversity - but a place where, in past years, religious faiths of all types have, on occasion, been targeted by other peoples of faith, simply due to their heritage and their beliefs – acts of intolerance that would have shocked Gandhiji, the person who helped to liberate that nation,” Obama had said in his remarks at the high-profile National Prayer Breakfast.

The article he had written on Modi for Time less than three months later also had subtly sent out a message to New Delhi.

“When he came to Washington, Narendra and I visited the memorial to Dr Martin Luther King Jr. We reflected on the teachings of King and Gandhi and how the diversity of backgrounds and faiths in our countries is a strength we have to protect,” the then US president had written in the article, which the prime minister had lauded as “touching and inspiring”.

“Prime Minister Modi recognizes that more than 1 billion Indians living and succeeding together can be an inspiring model for the world,” the then US president had written.