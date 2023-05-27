When states grow, India grows: PM Narendra Modi at Niti Aayog meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined the need for evolving a common vision to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047 and asked states to take financially prudent decisions capable of delivering programmes that meet the dreams of citizens.

Modi said this while addressing the eighth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, being attended by several chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories and Union ministers.

"At #NITIAayog’s #8thGCM, PM @narendramodi stated that when states grow, India grows.He also emphasised the importance of evolving a common vision to achieve a #VikasitBharat @ 2047," NITI Aayog said in a series of tweets.

The prime minister also urged the states to take financially prudent decisions which would make them fiscally strong and capable of undertaking programmes for the welfare of citizens.

"PM @narendramodi urged States to take financially prudent decisions so as to become fiscally strong and capable of delivering programmes that meet the dreams of citizens," the Aayog said in another tweet.

NITI Aayog's eighth Governing Council meeting has deliberated on several issues including, health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Niramala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh are attending the meeting, among others.

West Bengal, Punjab and Delhi chief ministers are boycotting the meeting.

Generally, the full council meeting happens every year and last year, it was held under the chairmanship of Modi on August 7.

The council meeting was not convened in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first meeting of the council took place on February 8, 2015.