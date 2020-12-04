When will every Indian get free Covid-19 vaccine? Rahul Gandhi asks Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will clarify at the all-party meeting by when will every Indian get free Covid-19 vaccine.
His remark came ahead of the all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country, the vaccine challenges and the way forward.
"In today's all-party meeting, we hope the PM clarifies by when will every Indian get free Covid-19 vaccine," he said on Twitter.
Floor leaders of various parties in Parliament have been invited by the government at the virtual all-party meeting on Friday.
