When will every Indian get free Covid-19 vaccine? Rahul Gandhi asks Modi

  • Dec 04 2020, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 16:21 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will clarify at the all-party meeting by when will every Indian get free Covid-19 vaccine.

His remark came ahead of the all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country, the vaccine challenges and the way forward.

"In today's all-party meeting, we hope the PM clarifies by when will every Indian get free Covid-19 vaccine," he said on Twitter.

Floor leaders of various parties in Parliament have been invited by the government at the virtual all-party meeting on Friday.

