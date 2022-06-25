'Which Hindutva teaches you to stab your party?': Shiv Sena slams Shinde's ideology barb

Which Hindutva teaches to backstab, Sena asks Shinde

Eknath Shinde earlier said Maharashtra's MVA alliance was unnatural and that the BJP coalition should be restored

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 25 2022, 14:27 ist
Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, in an NDTV interview, slammed Eknath Shinde's statement that the Shiv Sena under Uddhav Thackeray had been diverging from the Hindutva ideology. She said that the ideology was being used as the basis for a rebellion that was BJP-backed. "Which Hindutva teaches you to stab your party, which is like a family, in the back?" she asked.

Shinde earlier said the MVA alliance was unnatural and advocated for the restoration of the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition. Priyanka said that Shinde’s actions were not motivated by ideology.  

When asked whether there was dissatisfaction within the party because of the "softer image" projected by the CM's son Aaditya Thackeray in recent times, she said, "Every party goes through churning, depending on which way the political narrative is shifting in the state... the BJP too is different from what it was during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's times." 

Also read: Maharashtra’s political crisis and anti-defection law, how it all might play out

MP Sanjay Raut recently said that the party might consider breaking up the MVA alliance if the rebels returned. "That statement was thrown as a challenge to them that, instead of speaking to us from Guwahati, they should come to Mumbai and face us... this was a challenge that exposed them further," Priyanka told NDTV. "A decision on the alliance cannot be forced upon us."

When asked about the possible timeframe for a floor test, she said that the MLAs would first be asked to return. She rejected suggestions that Uddhav Thackeray's mistakes had caused the rebellion and said the BJP was behind the crisis. 

"Let me remind you - let's say they have the number - they will be disqualified unless they merge," she said. "They will have to merge with BJP."

