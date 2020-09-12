While Covid-19 cases pile up, people's lack of caution worries government

With India at the door of registering 100,000 fresh cases daily and a million active cases, a big worry for the government is the fatigue among the people in wearing masks and following other safety norms.

Opening metro networks and expanding flights and trains have brought more people on the road in Unlock 4.0 as the government allowed more social and economic activities.

But a significant number of people have stopped wearing masks and given up on the practice of avoiding crowds.

Experts said it was natural for the people to be fatigued after five months of restrictions, but the administration should have anticipated this and prepared IEC (information, education and communication) campaign to tackle such an issue as the benefits of wearing a mask, observing hand hygiene and maintaining a distance from another person are well established.

“IEC is the most neglected part in the Covid-19 campaign. The government should have roped in community-based networks to supplement the mass media as well as to educate and monitor the people,” K Srinath Reddy, president, Public Health Foundation of India told DH.

Scientific evidence from 10 studies involving 2,647 participants has found benefits of face masks in reducing the transmission risks. The risk of infection or transmission when wearing a mask was 3% as against 17% without a mask.

The evidence on face masks is part of a meta-analysis of 170 studies that looked at the importance of behavioural interventions to reduce the risk of the pandemic.

Keeping a distance of at least one metre from other people as well as wearing face coverings and eye protection, in and outside of health-care settings, could be the best way to reduce the chance of viral infection or transmission of Covid-19, according to the meta-analysis published in The Lancet in June.

“In highly populated areas that have high infection rates— such as USA, India, Brazil, or South Africa— use of masks will probably outweigh any potential downsides,” said another study in Lancet Respiratory Medicine last month.

On Saturday, India recorded 97,570 fresh cases taking the total number of Covid-19 positive cases to 46.59 lakh. The death toll is 77,472 out of which 1201 was added in the last 24 hours.