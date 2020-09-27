While driving, mobile phones must be used only for navigation: Govt

Drivers can use a mobile phone while driving only for route navigation purposes, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Saturday.

“It has been provided that the use of handheld communications devices while driving shall solely be used for route navigation in such a manner that shall not disturb the concentration of the driver while driving,” a statement from the ministry said.

While making provisions for maintaining vehicle documents on online portals established by the Central government, the ministry said if the driver has all documents in digital format then physical format need not be shown to the authorities concerned.

The ministry has notified amendments in the Central Motor Vehicle Rules facilitating the implementation of electronic enforcement, maintenance of vehicular documents through information technology portals like DigiLocker or m-Parivahan, with effect from October 1 this year.

The new rules are a part of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 passed in August 2019.

“If the details of the documents are found validated through the electronic means by the enforcement officer, then physical forms of such documents shall not be demanded for inspection, including in cases where there is an offence made out necessitating seizure of any such documents,” the ministry said.

The order says details of driving licenses disqualified or revoked must be recorded chronologically and it should reflect regularly on the portal.