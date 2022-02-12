'Who can forget Hamara Bajaj?': Pianist Louiz Banks

Anupama Ramakrishnan
Anupama Ramakrishnan, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 12 2022, 20:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 21:01 ist
Louiz Banks. Credit: Special arrangement

As legendary was industrialist Rahul Bajaj, so was 'Hamara Bajaj'. The one path-breaking commercial, with its reverberating jingle, rode into the hearts of middle-class India back in 1989 when it was aired for the first time.

Bajaj Scooters was taking a new turn.

To cut a long story short, the jingle caught on like an anthem and carried with it, symbolically though, the dreams and aspirations of the common man.

The lyrics of the much-loved ad were penned by Jaikrit Rawat, the Hindi writer.

Behind the evergreen jingle was the legendary jazz pianist Louiz Banks.

Read | Ex-Bajaj Auto chairman Rahul Bajaj passes away at 83

"It's so sad to hear that Rahul passed away," Banks, now 80, told DH from London.

"Who can forget 'Hamara Bajaj...'?," he asks.

"My most memorable moments with Rahul was when we created 'Hamara Bajaj' which became iconic and is still one of the most memorable jingles ever produced," he said.

Banks though couldn't recollect the details of the production of 'Hamara Bajaj'.

"It happened too many years ago," he said. "But it feels good to listen to it now. It is etched in my mind even after composing over 10,000 jingles.

As the nation mourns the death of the industrialist, Banks expresses his gratitude to the great industrialist.

"Thank you Rahul for believing in my abilities. I will miss you," he said.

