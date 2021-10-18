WHO expects more info from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin

WHO expects more info from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 18 2021, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 18:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it expects additional information from Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech as it pursues an emergency-use listing of its Covid-19 vaccine.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO's recommendation for (Bharat Biotech's) Covaxin to be included in the #Covid-19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners," WHO said on Twitter.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bharat Biotech
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covaxin
World Health Organization
WHO

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

 