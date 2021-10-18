WHO expects more info from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it expects additional information from Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech as it pursues an emergency-use listing of its Covid-19 vaccine.
"We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO's recommendation for (Bharat Biotech's) Covaxin to be included in the #Covid-19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners," WHO said on Twitter.
We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO’s recommendation for Covaxin to be included in the #COVID19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners - before recommending a product for emergency use, we must evaluate it thoroughly to make sure it is safe and effective. pic.twitter.com/GDx8GAc1KU
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 18, 2021
