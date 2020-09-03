Who is John Wick? The one who hacked PM Modi's personal Twitter account

Twitter on Thursday confirmed that an account linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked by a group that claimed to be John Wick.

The hacker posted series of tweets asking its followers to donate to the Prime Minister's relief fund for Covid-19 using bitcoins. The US-based popular micro-blogging site immediately restored the account with handle @narendramodi_in and deleted malicious tweets.

Several screenshots of PM Modi's hacked personal website have since gone viral on Twitter.

PM Modi's Twitter account hacked.

However, the Prime Minister's personal Twitter handle remained unaffected by this incident.

But then who is John Wick?

John Wick is a 2014 American action-thriller film, directed by Chad Stahelski, starring Keanu Reeves.

Is the hacker group inspired by Keanu Reeves's character in the movie? Is the hacker group related to the actor himself? Twitterati has been going haywire with speculations regarding the identity of this social media John Wick.

Well, it is not yet known who all were involved in hacking Twitter handles of some the world’s most powerful people such as Bill Gates, Barack Obama, however, here's who the fictional character 'John Wick' actually is.

John Wick is a fictional character who features in the movie series: John Wick, 2004, John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum released in 2019.

The John Wick character was an assassin who was taken in by the Tarasov Russian Mafia when he was an orphan kid. Attributive to his ruthlessness, Wick was often referred to as Baba Yaga or Boogeyman.

Having retired from the Tarasov Russian Mafia, John Wick had been inactive for five years, until one day when a few gangsters break into his house and kill his dog, which his dying wife gifted him.

However, this is not the first time that hackers have used a fictional character to hide behind. Another French hacker hides his identidy behind 'Elliot Alderson'. Even as Alderson is not the same fictional character played by Rami Malek in Mr.Robot, he does seem to have had appropriated the name from the series.