Who is Santosh Yadav, Dussehra chief guest for the RSS?

She was awarded the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award in 1994 and Padma Shri in 2000

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 05 2022, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 15:55 ist
Mountaineer Santosh Yadav addresses a gathering during a Vijayadashmi function in Nagpur. Credit: PTI Photo

Indian mountaineer Santosh Yadav on Wednesday became the first woman chief guest of the RSS for its Dussehra event in its history. This came amid RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's appeal that India should have a population policy prepared after comprehensive thought and be applicable to all communities equally.

Bhagwat also said that population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored while framing policy. According to him, social scientists and mental health experts opine that ultra-nuclear families are posing challenges for the all-around development of young girls and boys.

Who is Santosh Yadav?

Santosh Yadav is a highly-regarded Indian mountaineer, and the first woman in both India and the world to climb the Everest twice -- once in 1992 and then in 1993.

She also holds the distinction of having climbed the mountain from the treacherous east-facing Kangshung Face, a region that has bested even legendary mountaineers like George Mallory, and remains a region that a few have tackled.

A former officer of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, she was awarded the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award in 1994 and Padma Shri in 2000.

