WHO recommends not using Indian cough syrups in Uzbekistan

The World Health Organization on Wednesday recommended that two Indian cough syrups - Ambronol and DOK-1 Max - should not be used for children in Uzbekistan.

Analysis by Uzbekistan's health ministry showed the syrups contained a toxic substance, ethylene glycol, and were administered in doses higher than the standard for children, either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of pharmacists.

The manufacturer of both these products, which have been linked to the deaths of 19 children in the country, is India-based Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd. So far, Marion has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products, the agency said in its statement.

Marion Biotech could not immediately be reached for comment.