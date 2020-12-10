Who's behind farmers' protest? Tomar, Goyal ask media to investigate

Tomar asks media to find who is behind farmers' protest

Farmer unions have rejected the proposal and stuck to their demand of repealing the laws

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 10 2020, 20:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 20:43 ist
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Food Minister Piyush Goyal. Credit: PTI Photo

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Food Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the media has to explore and find out if there are any forces driving the ongoing farmers protest at various borders of the national capital.

Both the ministers asserted that the Centre has already sent a draft proposal to amend some of the provisions of the two farm laws to farmers unions leaders who now have to decide and give a date for the next round of negotiations.

Meanwhile, farmer unions have rejected the proposal and stuck to their demand of repealing the laws. In fact, they have announced that they will intensify their protest in the coming days and block all highways leading to Delhi.

When asked if some force was behind the protest, Tomar said: "Media's eyes are sharp and we will leave to it to find out."

"The press has to explore and use your investigation skills to find out," said Goyal while addressing media on the draft proposal sent to the protesting farmers unions.

"We believe that the farmers had certain issues. We respect farmers came and discussed with us. We tried to address the issues that came up during the course of discussion. If there are other issues which are to be discussed or need clarification on the current proposal, we are ready for that. Whether there is any other reason holding them back, we will leave that to your wise counsel," he added.

Both Tomar and Goyal -- are who holding negotiations with farmers leaders to end the deadlock -- asserted that the government's doors are always open for talks.

Narendra Singh Tomar
Piyush Goyal
Farmers Protest
Media
Farm Bills

