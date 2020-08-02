Why Ankita Lokhande did not attend Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral

Late bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral was held on June 15th. Several Bollywood celebrities, friends, and well-wishers including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar, and Kriti Sanon among others, attended it.

However, one name that was conspicuously absent was Ankita Lokhande’s, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, whom he dated for almost six years.

In an interview with Republic TV, the actor opened up about her reasons for not attending Rajput’s funeral. “I didn't go to his funeral because I could not see him in that way,” she said.

Fowever, the actor did visit Rajput’s family to check up on them. “Apart from that, I had to meet his family. I wanted to make sure that they are okay,” she added.

Lokhande has accused people of sharing images of the late actor’s dead body with her.

“I saw a video of Sushant in which they were putting a sheet over his body. And it was everywhere, people were sending it to me. I don’t know how it leaked or what happened but it happened and I saw it,” she told the source.

The two met on the sets of television show Pavitra Rishta. The couple parted ways in 2016. According to reports, they had not been in touch since separating.