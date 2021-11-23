Why are farmers angry with BJP despite the decision to repeal farm laws

If the BJP had hoped to garner support of the farmers after PM Narendra Modi's sudden decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws, it doesn't seem to be happening and the saffron party is itself to blame for the situation.

Many of the farmers, who were here to take part in the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, on Monday, though welcomed the decision to repeal the farm laws but made no bones about their feelings towards the BJP and squarely blamed the saffron party leaders for their anger.

''You (media) only have to look at the statements of the BJP leaders on our agitation.....they called us Khalistanis, Pakistan supporters and anti-nationals,'' said Kartar Singh, one of the farmers, who had come here to take part in the meeting from Pilibhit district.

BJP legislator Nand Kishore Gujjar had even alleged that the agitating farmer leaders had 'connection' with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Also read: Guidelines or statutory? Government mulling how to address MSP issue

Another farmer, who had come here from Lakhimpur Kheri, where four farmers were mowed down by a vehicle allegedly being driven by Union Minister Ajai Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, also echoed a similar sentiment.

''Ajai Mishra had threatened us with dire consequences if we continued our agitation against the farm laws....he had even said that the agitating farmers would have to flee from their homes if he (Mishra) showed us his real power,'' the farmer said.

BJP legislators Surendra Singh, Sadhna Singh and some other leaders had also made provoking statements on the farmers' protests and urged the state government to deal with them sternly.

Also read: Will bring 1 lakh farmers to Delhi in support of reforms: SC panel member Ghanwat

Even after the decision to repeal the farm laws, BJP MP Harnath Singh alleged that Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was 'receiving' funds from abroad and demanded a probe into the same.

No wonder Tikati sounded bitter when he addressed the farmers at the Mahapanchayat and made it clear that the agitation would continue until all their demands were accepted. Tikait had also declared that he would campaign against the BJP in the forthcoming assembly polls due in four months time.

Political analyst J P Shukla said that the BJP leaders should have avoided making such comments on the farmers. ''While the Centre was all ready to talk with the agitating farmers, the local BJP leaders' remarks only made the situation worse,'' Shukla told DH here on Tuesday.

Check out latest DH videos here