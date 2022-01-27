Why are Indian Railways job aspirants angry?

A group of protesters in Bihar, alleging that they were cheated by the Railways, on Wednesday set a train afire after storming the Gaya Junction station.

The protesters, who are job seekers, claimed that holding a second round of examinations for those who had cleared the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam is not “fair.” The protesters are claiming that those with higher qualifications will get the jobs meant for 10+2 pass-outs, due to multiple rounds of screening.

The results of the RRB-NTPC for computer-based test (CBT) was released on January 15. Around 1.25 crore candidates had applied for the exams, against 35,000 posts from level 2 to level 6.

Also Read — UP police cane students protesting against Railway recruitment test; 3 cops suspended

The Railways has previously maintained that the number of candidates shortlisted for jobs will be 20 times the number of available posts. Currently, the number of shortlisted candidates is over 3 lakh, but still meets the Railways criteria as several applicants are eligible for multiple vacancies.

However, the Railways clarified that those shortlisted for multiple vacancies will not get multiple jobs.

Currently, Railways has decided to suspend its NTPC exam and level 2 tests. "A high power committee has been formed to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification (CEN) 01/2019 of Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14-15th January 2022," the Railways said in a statement.

The panel will give its recommendations by March 4. The panel will accept suggestions and objections from candidates till February 16.



Watch the latest DH Videos here: