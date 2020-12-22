'Why can't Centre suspend farm laws till winter ends?'

Why can't Centre suspend farm laws till winter ends, asks Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 22 2020, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 22:22 ist
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar. Credit: Facebook/PrakashAmbedkar.Official

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday asked why the Union government doesn't suspend the new farm laws till winter gets over as protests on Delhi borders are continuing in chilly weather.

The Union government has a dictatorial attitude and no inclination to listen to farmers who are opposing the laws, he alleged at a press conference here.

At least 26 days have passed and protesting farmers are braving 2 degrees Celsius temperature, he said.

"The Modi government should answer why it can't suspend these laws till winter is over," Ambedkar said.

The VBA chief congratulated farmers for bringing to the fore the `fact' that the new laws would lead to the government stopping the purchase of farm produce.

It will affect food security, Ambedkar claimed.

The three farm laws have been projected by the Central government as major reforms that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers apprehend that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi
Prakash Ambedkar
Farm Bills

What's Brewing

Biryani tops India's lockdown food pick in 2020: Report

Biryani tops India's lockdown food pick in 2020: Report

Kashmir's 'red gold' saffron crop ravaged — Here's why

Kashmir's 'red gold' saffron crop ravaged — Here's why

In Indian Ocean, these blue whales sing a unique song

In Indian Ocean, these blue whales sing a unique song

Covid-19: Has Global South been left to die, yet again?

Covid-19: Has Global South been left to die, yet again?

 