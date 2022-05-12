Why can't ED question Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata, questions Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it can direct the Kolkata police to provide all assistance to the Enforcement Directorate officials to question TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata as the central agency expressed apprehension following incidents of strong resistance faced by CBI earlier in other cases over there.

A bench presided over by Justice U U Lalit asked Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing ED, why the agency cannot question Banerjee in Kolkata instead of Delhi, as the politician now seems to be just a witness and not a potential accused.

Raju submitted that Banerjee is an influential politician.

“The court saw how central agencies were treated in Kolkata. CBI officers were gheraoed," he said.

The law officer was referring to incidents when the CBI faced slogans shoutings when the agency sought to question the ruling party leaders in other cases.

The bench, also comprising Justices Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia, said it can pass an order to the Kolkata police to provide all assistance and will hold the West Bengal government accountable.

"We will say the moment you make a requisition 72 hours in advance, the Kolkata Police will co-operate," the bench said.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioners, contended that as per Section 160 of the CrPC, the police should question witnesses at their place of residence. "I am not saying no to the investigation. I am saying come to Kolkata, they want me to come to Delhi", said Sibal.

The ED’s counsel argued that Section 160 CrPC was only applicable to police investigation and the ED investigation, on the other hand, is governed by Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The bench also pointed out that the ED is not saying if the summonses were issued to Banerjee and his wife as an accused. The ASG said he will get information on this aspect and sought adjournment.

The bench fixed the matter for further hearing on Tuesday, while orally observing that no coercive action be taken against the petitioners in the meantime.

The top court was hearing the special leave petition filed by Banerjee and his wife challenging Delhi High Court's order, which dismissed their challenge to the ED's summons issued in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged West Bengal coal scam.