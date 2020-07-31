Why can't temples be opened in Unlock, asks SC

Why can't temples be opened in Unlock, asks Supreme Court

Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday asked why religious places cannot be opened up when the country was gradually opening up in ongoing unlock phases.

"When the country is opening up, why only religious places are shut? If there is total lockdown, it is different. But when other things are being opened, temples, mosques and churches should also be opened at least on important occasions," a bench presided over by Justice Arun Mishra observed.

The court's remarks came while hearing a plea by BJP MP, Nishikant Dubey for the opening of the temple of Baba Baidyanath at Deogarh. The temple is known as one of the twelve 'Jyotirlingas', the most sacred abode of Lord Shiva.

The court asked Jharkhand government if 'Darshan' can be allowed while adhering to social distancing norms. It said E-darshan was not the same as Live or actual darshan.

Dubey challenged a Jharkhand HC's order, denying permission to hold the 'Shravani Mela', held annually at Baba Baidyanath Temple. He also sought a direction for the opening of Basukinath temple, situated close to Deogarh.

