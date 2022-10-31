Why is Cadbury the latest victim of boycotting?

Boycotting has, in recent times, turned into a digital phenomenon with the rising popularity of social media platforms. The latest boycotting move is against the British multinational confectionery company, Cadbury.

It comes following the claims that the company uses gelatine 'derived from beef' in its products. Several users claimed that it hurts Hindu sentiments.

The whole boycotting move was kickstarted by a screenshot of the company's webpage doing rounds on the internet which mentions that the gelatine used in their products is 'halal certified and derived from beef'.

Why 2 #BoycottCadbury ❓ 👉 Because it contains Beef and is

Halal Certified. It means 👉 Cadbury is making Hindus to eat beef in the name of Sweets. 👉 They are funding Jihadi Terrorists through Halal Certification. 👉 Hindus must stop consuming anti Hindu Cadbury products. pic.twitter.com/l2b4zePxB7 — Kantara (@Shiv_1630) October 30, 2022

It is believed that the screenshot is from an older version of Cadbury’s Australian website.

A similar instance had taken place last year too, following which the company clarified that all its products made in India are 100 per cent vegetarian and that it is signified by the green dot on the wrapper.

However, the company has not yet reacted to the latest boycott trend that has gained form against it.

Along with the product, the company's ads are also under attack. An ad showing an earthen lamp seller named Damodar is also getting a lot of hate for putting "PM Narendra Modi's father's name in poor light."

Have you carefully observed Cadbury chocolate's advertisement on TV channels?

The shopless poor lamp seller is Damodar. This is done to show someone with PM Narendra Modi's father's name in poor light. Chaiwale ka baap diyewala. Shame on cadbury Company #BoycottCadbury pic.twitter.com/QvzbmOMcX2 — Dr. Prachi Sadhvi (@Sadhvi_prachi) October 30, 2022

There has been a mix of reactions from Twitterati, with many quickly hopping on the boycott trend. One user tweeted, "It has been overtaken by Hindu-hating Jihadis, they are serving beef to Hindus. Cadbury, let's bury it."

Another user was quoted saying, "Please Buy Indian Sweets, Indian Sweets are made from Desi Cow milk, So when you buy Indian sweets, you save our Gaumata, you save our culture."

Please Buy Indian Sweets,

Indian Sweets are made from Desi Cow milk , So when you buy indian sweets , you save our Gaumata, you save our culture।#boycottcadbury pic.twitter.com/yQGtRrQCck — Priya Chauhan (@Chauhan_LPriya) October 30, 2022