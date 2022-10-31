Why is Cadbury the latest victim of boycotting?

The boycotting move comes following claims that Cadbury uses gelatine 'derived from beef' in its products

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 31 2022, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 15:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Boycotting has, in recent times, turned into a digital phenomenon with the rising popularity of social media platforms. The latest boycotting move is against the British multinational confectionery company, Cadbury.

It comes following the claims that the company uses gelatine 'derived from beef' in its products. Several users claimed that it hurts Hindu sentiments.

The whole boycotting move was kickstarted by a screenshot of the company's webpage doing rounds on the internet which mentions that the gelatine used in their products is 'halal certified and derived from beef'.

Also Read | Indians love Cadbury chocolate; rivals would love to woo them away

It is believed that the screenshot is from an older version of Cadbury’s Australian website.

A similar instance had taken place last year too, following which the company clarified that all its products made in India are 100 per cent vegetarian and that it is signified by the green dot on the wrapper.

However, the company has not yet reacted to the latest boycott trend that has gained form against it.

Along with the product, the company's ads are also under attack. An ad showing an earthen lamp seller named Damodar is also getting a lot of hate for putting "PM Narendra Modi's father's name in poor light."

There has been a mix of reactions from Twitterati, with many quickly hopping on the boycott trend. One user tweeted, "It has been overtaken by Hindu-hating Jihadis, they are serving beef to Hindus. Cadbury, let's bury it."

Another user was quoted saying, "Please Buy Indian Sweets, Indian Sweets are made from Desi Cow milk, So when you buy Indian sweets, you save our Gaumata, you save our culture."

