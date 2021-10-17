Why is Centre being extra cautious before starting Covid vaccine drive for children?

Although an expert panel recently recommended emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on children and adolescents in the age group of 2-18 years, the Centre is exercising full caution before it finally kickstarts the Covid-19 vaccination drive for children in India. The government is reportedly considering scientific advice, global trends and international journals before making the big move.

A report by News18 quoted a top source stating that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has advised senior officials in the Health Ministry that there should be no rush in clearing the vaccines or starting the drive for children.

The top panel of experts, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), have also been asked to take a holistic view before submitting the final plan to start the drive, the sources told the publication.

The officers have been advised to study reasons behind the slow pace of rollout of vaccines for children in developed nations, the report added.

An official from the NTAGI also told News18, “The message from the top is that there is no rush. We need to make a scientifically strong decision as it is about children, future of our country”.

An Indian drug regulatory panel on October 12 recommended emergency use of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin on children and adolescents in the age group of 2-18 years, clearing the deck for large-scale use of the home-grown Covid-19 vaccine on kids, who are not yet eligible for jabs.

However, India’s apex drugs regulator is yet to approve Covaxin for emergency use in children despite a recommendation from the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) earlier in the week.

So far, only drugmaker Zydus Cadila's DNA Covid-19 vaccine has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) in India to be used in adults and children aged 12 years and above.