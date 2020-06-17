Why is PM silent' Why is he hiding? asks Rahul Gandhi on India-China face-off

Stepping up attack against the PM Modi-led government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of going into hiding over the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh.

“Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what happened,” the former Congress President said.

Rahul’s sharp remarks came a day after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

The opposition parties have expressed shock over the developments in eastern Ladakh and asked the government to brief the political leadership on India-China clashes.

“In a Parliamentary democracy, it is expected of the government to brief the leadership of the political parties of the ground situation, considering the grave implications,” senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Anand Sharma had said.

The CPI (M) Polit Bureau also asked the government to come out with an authoritative statement on what actually happened.

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda said in the national interest, the prime minister and the defence minister should offer a clearer picture to the nation on the border issue with the Chinese.