Why no norms against labeling Covid patients' homes? SC

Why no nationwide guidelines against affixing posters outside houses of Covid-19 patients? SC asks Centre

The plea said that the practice was in violation of rights to privacy and to live with dignity

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 05 2020, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 13:02 ist
The petitioner claimed that the Covid-19 patients ought to be given privacy to cope with and recover from the illness in peace away from the prying eyes. Credit: DH Photo/ Representative

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre why no nationwide guidelines were put in place to do away with practice of pasting posters outside homes of Covid-19 patients.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah asked advocate Kush Kalra, who filed the PIL for banning the practice which was in violation of rights to privacy and to live with dignity, to furnish a copy of petition with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to enable him respond to it.

The court pointed out the Delhi government already told the High Court that will not be putting posters outside Covid-19 patients' homes

Kalra asked the court to quash the decision taken by various States and UTs and its authorities set up under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to affix posters outside residences of persons who are Covid-19 positive and are required to stay in home isolation. He also sought a direction that the names of Covid-19 patients were not circulated in WhatsApp group of Residents Welfare Associations.

The petitioner claimed that the Covid-19 patients ought to be given privacy to cope with and recover from the illness in peace away from the prying eyes.

He said the practice of pasting a notice outside the house of infected persons made them unnecessarily centre of attention. He also claimed it also desisted the general public from going for test to ascertain the affliction of the disease.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Delhi
patients

What's Brewing

Five horror-comedy movies to watch before ‘Laxmii’

Five horror-comedy movies to watch before ‘Laxmii’

US Polls: Gen Z dial TikTok for watch parties, analysis

US Polls: Gen Z dial TikTok for watch parties, analysis

Wanted: An anti-discrimination law for LGBTQI Indians

Wanted: An anti-discrimination law for LGBTQI Indians

Will handshakes become history?

Will handshakes become history?

 