Why RSS was banned three times in the past

A ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for purported links to terror activities has triggered retorts from political leaders, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and Siddaramaiah, who pointed fingers at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

This is understood to be because the PFI is similar to Hindu outfits like the RSS and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in that it does social work for Muslims and keeps no official records of memberships.

It is interesting to note that the RSS, formed in 1925 by former Congressman Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, has been banned at three points since its inception: in 1948, 1975 and 1992, which were momentous points in India’s history.

In 1948, the organisation was banned after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. In February 1948, then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel issued a government notification that the Hindu body was being barred "to root out the forces of hate and violence that are at work in our country and imperil the freedom of the nation and darken her fair name".

"Undesirable and even dangerous activities have been carried on by members of the Sangh," said Patel, in his communique. "It has been found that in several parts of the country individual members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have indulged in acts of violence involving arson, robbery, dacoity and murder and have collected illicit arms and ammunition."

Patel lifted the ban a year later, with an informal condition that the Hindu outfit would not venture into electoral politics, although that detail has since been overcome.

In 1975, the activities of the RSS were curtailed in the emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In 1992, the RSS was banned after the demolition of the Babri Masjid, which triggered protests across the country. Then Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao also imposed a ban on the VHP, the Bajrang Dal, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hindi and the Student Islamic Movement of India. The Rao government, however, could not justify its actions to a panel.

The BJP, which hailed the decision to ban the PFI, hit back at leaders who demanded an RSS ban. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed the Congress for the suggestion and asked, "Ban RSS for what? Doing patriotic work?"