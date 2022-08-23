SC criticises Ramdev on allopathy remarks

'Why should Ramdev criticise other systems?' SC on his allopathy remarks

Several doctors' associations had filed pleas against the popular Yoga guru for his 'smear campaign' against modern medicine

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 23 2022, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 13:30 ist
Ramdev. Credit: PTI Photo

While hearing a petition by the Indian Medical Association against Baba Ramdev, the Supreme Court on Tuesday criticised him for his statements against allopathy.

Several doctors' associations had filed pleas against the popular Yoga guru for his "smear campaign" against modern medicine and spreading misinformation, especially during the pandemic.

"What happened to Baba Ramdev? He can popularise his system, but why should he criticise other systems.We all respect him, he popularized yoga but he shouldn't criticize other systems," CJI Ramana, hearing the plea, observed orally.

"What is the guarantee that his system will work? He cannot refuse doctor system. He must exercise restraint in abusing other systems." he added.

The IMA argued that "disparaging" statements were made by Patanjali and Ayush companies to mislead the public. It also objected to his remarks that even those on allopathic medicines and vaccines were contracting coronavirus.

The bench, also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and CT Ravikumar, issued notice to the Centre, Union Health Ministry, Advertising Standards Council of India, Central Consumer Protection Authority of India and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, according to a LiveLaw report.

More to follow...

Baba Ramdev
Patanjali
Supreme Court
IMA

