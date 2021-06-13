One stance for world, another in India: Jairam slams PM

Why this ‘anarth’? Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi over his 'One Earth, One Health' remark at G7 address

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 13 2021, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 10:31 ist
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday slammed PM Narendra Modi for allegedly taking "one stance for the world, another in India" on licensing of Covid-19 vaccines.

Addressing G7 countries yesterday, Modi sought the bloc's support for the proposal by India and South Africa at the WTO for temporarily waiving the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) protection on Covid-19 vaccines and drugs. He termed it 'One Earth, One Health'.

"In Supreme Court, His govt takes a completely different stance. Does not invoke compulsory licensing," Ramesh tweeted, referring to a proposal by the Opposition that calls for compulsory licensing of Covid-19 vaccines and drugs to boost manufacturing in the country.

In May, the Modi government opposed compulsory licensing of the Covid-19 vaccines and medicines, saying it won't help boost manufacturing as raw material supply was an issue.

"One stance for the world, another in India. Why this ‘anarth’?" the Congress leader wrote.

