Wildlife experts welcome SC order on Great Indian Bustard

Days after the Supreme Court asked Gujarat and Rajasthan to lay all low voltage power lines underground in the Great Indian Bustard (GIB) preferred and potential habitats, wildlife conservation organisations and experts have welcomed the judgement.

“This is perhaps the finest judgement of the Supreme Court for the long-term protection of the Great Indian Bustard, but we must see that the judgement is strictly followed by the power companies and the governments,” said Dr Asad R Rahmani, former Director, Bombay Natural History Society and Scientific Adviser to the Corbett Foundation who has worked on the GIBs for almost three decades

“I hope that this landmark order is implemented with urgency in letter and spirit by the government and private sector. GIBs are struggling to survive and it is our moral responsibility not only to prevent their extinction but also to ensure a safe and a secure future for these heaviest flying birds of Indian Grasslands,” said Kedar Gore, Director of The Corbett Foundation and Member, IUCN Species Survival Commission (Bustard Specialist Group).

“Now the state governments should take immediate actions to (place) underground the power lines. Just like lions and tigers, GIB is also the pride of our nation, and it is our duty to protect it...,” pointed out Devesh Gadhavi, Deputy Director of The Corbett Foundation and Member, IUCN Species Survival Commission (Bustard Specialist Group)