'Will chalk out a strategy after taking charge as CDS'

India's first Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday said he would chalk out a strategy as CDS once he assume charges on Wednesday.

"The position of Chief of the Army Staff has many responsibilities. Till now, I was concentrating on my obligations as Chief of the Army Staff. Now that I will have a new designation, I will sit and plan a strategy for the future. I will fulfill my role as Chief of Army Staff till the handover," he told reporters this morning after paying tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

"As I demit the office of Chief of the Army staff, I wish to convey my gratitude to the soldiers, rank and file of Indian Army who have stood steadfast under challenging circumstances," he said.

Asked whether Indian Army is better prepared to take on Pakistan and China, General Rawat said, "Yes, they (troops) are better prepared." He served as the Army Chief since January 1, 2017.

General Rawat was given a farewell guard of honour by the Army in the lawns of the South Block.

"My solemn gratitude to all ranks, soldiers who have laid down their lives in the line of duty, Veer Mata, Veer Nari and veterans. My compliments to soldiers on Northern, Western and Eastern front braving the icy cold winters," he said after receiving the Guard of Honour.

General Rawat would hand over the charges to Lt Gen M M Naravane who would take over as the 28th chief of the Indian Army.

The Centre on Monday named General Rawat as India's first CDS, who as the head of the Department of Military Affairs is expected to usher in a string of reforms in India's higher defence management.