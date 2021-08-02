Will continue as MP but not be politically active: Babul Supriyo

Within 48 hours after announcing that he will quit politics and resign as an MP, BJP leader and former Union Minister Babul Supriyo said that he will complete his term as an MP but will not change his decision of leaving politics. He was speaking to reporters following a meeting with BJP president J P Nadda.

“I cannot back down from my decision of quitting politics. No one will ever see me in any kind of political activities. But I will continue as an MP as a constitutional responsibility,” said Supriyo.

He also said that he will continue to take his salary as an MP as he does not have any alternate source of income.

The Central BJP leadership swung into action in a bid to retain him in the party. BJP sources said that the singer-turned-politician has already spoken to the top party leadership although the outcome of the meeting was yet to be clear.

"Supriyo met party president J P Nadda in Delhi late on Saturday night. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also urged him to reconsider his decision,” a senior State BJP leader said.

He further revealed that in a bid to address Supriyo’s grievances, the Central BJP leadership may give him a crucial organisational post in the party.

Speaking to reporters, Supriyo on Sunday confirmed that he had spoken to the top leadership of the saffron party but did not divulge any further information. "Only time will tell what my future course of action will be," said Supriyo.

However, Supriyo is yet to quit his post, raising eyebrows both in the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The situation became such that State BJP president Dilip Ghosh asked journalists to check whether Supriyo "has actually resigned as such decisions cannot be announced on Facebook."

Without directly mentioning Ghosh, the BJP MP said that he wants nothing to do with such people and save a lot of "positive energy" by doing so.